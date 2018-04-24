Mary Ethel Arnold Ward (January 9, 1918 — April 21, 2018)

Mary Ethel Arnold Ward went home surrounded by loved ones on April 21, 2018. She was born to Georgia Ann Todd Arnold and Eliga Arnold on January 9, 1918, in Gravette, Arkansas. The 4th of five children. She married Ralph Ward on May 31, 1934. They had 8 children (4 boys and 4 girls), 24 grandchildren, and a house full of great- and great-great-grandchildren. Mary and Ralph and their five oldest children came to Burns, Colorado, in 1942. They lived and worked on several ranches in both Eagle and Garfield County, including the Albertson Ranch, Gates Ranch, Kaiser Ranch and Buster Brown Ranch before retiring on the Mable Harness Ranch in Silt.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 and a half years; her brothers and sisters; a daughter, Georgia Ann Ward; three sons, Frank Ward, Jimmie Ward, and an infant son; two sons-in-law, Hoot Terry and Robert Klein; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Ward. She is survived by son, Willis Ward of Gravette, Arkansas; three daughters, Wanda Terry of Silt, Susie (Bill) Ellis of Taloga, Oklahoma, and Berta Klein of Silt; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie of Gypsum.

Mary celebrated her 100th birthday on January 6, 2018, with over 70 relatives and friends.

Services will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 11:00 am at the Rifle Funeral Home. She will be buried next to her husband at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs. Rifle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.