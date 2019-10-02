Mary Helen Railsback (1949–2019)

It is with great sadness we announce that Mary Helen Railsback, our dear wife, mother, and friend, passed away on September 28, 2019.

She was born in Minnesota but made Colorado her home for most of her life. She was a passionate person and put all her energy into things that meant the most to her. She loved to cook; a way to bring her family and friends together and no one ever left her home being hungry. Her weekends were filled with camping trips with family and friends, and her beloved pups. She would welcome anyone into the campsite to join in on the fun. She loved the adventures that her and her husband had together and enjoyed telling stories about them. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and she was always doting on them. Her favorite place to be was surrounded by her husband, her kids, grandkids, and as many friends who could join.

Mary was born in Minnesota in 1949, where she grew up the second youngest in a family of 8. She married John Railsback in 1992, where he gained her two children, Chris and Andi. She had 9 grandchildren Tyler, Christopher, Katie, Desirae, Trebor, Torii, Bree, Brayden, and Jackson. Each one of them had a special place in her heart.

She is proceeded in death by both parents, five of her siblings, and her mother in law. She is survived by her loving husband John, Son Chris (Nan) Danielson, daughter Andi (Chris) Lillemoen, 9 grandchildren, her sisters Betty and Diane, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, prayers, and thoughts during this difficult time. The love and kindness they have received is a testament to how many people she impacted and the kind of person she was. We will be having a Celebration of her Life on Friday, October 4th at 5pm at the Railsback residence. This will be a casual open house as Mary would want it.