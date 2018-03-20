Matthew Joseph Burt (September 14, 1977 — March 18, 2018)

Matthew Joseph Burt, 40, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, in Provo, Utah, after a hard-fought 2 1/2 year battle with ALS.

Born to Joe and Sharon Burt, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he was the third of four children. Matt was a naturally gifted athlete who loved the outdoors, and was always up for an adventure. Everything Matt did, whether it was for his family and friends, his church or his business, he did as only Matt Burt could — full speed, with his whole heart, holding nothing back. Matt grew up in Las Vegas, playing tennis and soccer, mountain climbing, riding motorcycles, four-wheelers and snowmobiles, and driving his classic, red CJ7 JEEP. Matt first learned to deal with tragedy at the young age of fifteen, when his father passed away in a motorcycle accident. Despite the loss of his father, Matt was surrounded by the love of his family, and was blessed with wonderful mentors that helped to shape him into a great man.

As a young freshman in high school, on the first day of English class, Matt met the love of his life, Natalie Ringer. The two began dating as soon as they turned sixteen, and with the exception of Matt's two-year LDS missionary service, they've never been apart. Matt's mission to Bahía Blanca, Argentina, was a transforming experience. He found his true self while serving the Lord and loving the people with whom he shared the gospel of Jesus Christ. When he returned home he hit the ground running, beginning his undergraduate studies at UNLV, and starting a very physically demanding full-time job. Matt could often be found in class still wearing his cement boots and a hardhat nearby. Matt married his high school sweetheart on March 27, 1999, in the Las Vegas, Nevada, LDS temple. Three years later, he was accepted to Marquette University Dental School in Milwaukee, WI. There, he completed dental school and a Pediatric Residency at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Matt loved his six years in the Midwest, and made many friends and associates that remained a part of his life.

Missing the mountains of the West, and having completed his education and training, Matt and Natalie decided to move their little family — then consisting of two boys with another on the way — to Glenwood Springs, Colorado. It was in Glenwood Springs where Matt would begin a very successful private practice, and where he and Natalie would plant their roots. They loved Glenwood Springs, cherished the opportunity of having four beautiful children there, made wonderful memories, and formed lasting friendships while also serving with the scouts and young men in his LDS stake.

Towards the end of September 2015, Matt was diagnosed with ALS. From that moment on, as only Matt could, he directed all of his passion, energy and discipline, combined with the unfailing love and support of his sweetheart, at fighting for healing. Together they fought Matt's ALS with courage, strength and dedication in thoroughly exploring every known available treatment. Yet nothing seemed to work. Ultimately, they began to understand that it was not God's will that Matt overcome ALS physically. Rather, they came to the clear understanding that this battle was always intended to be for their emotional, mental and spiritual growth and experience.

On Sunday, March 18, having endured the crucible of affliction, having trusted the Lord with all his heart, and having remained faithful to Him throughout his trial, Matt claimed victory! Matt has returned to his heavenly home and has finally attained the "peace that surpasses all understanding." Matt understood, Matt knew "the greatness of God; and he shall consecrate thine afflictions for thy gain." His influence was deep and wide both before his diagnosis, and throughout his great struggle. Matt, you are a noble warrior, remarkable and kind, and you lived your life with honor. We love you for time and all eternity.

He is survived by his wife Natalie, his children, Isaac, Luke, Kaleb, Addison, Lauryn and Kate, along with his mother Sharon Burt, sister Krista (Mike) and brothers Jared (Becca), and Jake (Lindsey).

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Riverwoods LDS Ward, 4775 North 300 West, Provo. There will be a viewing on Friday, March 23rd, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo, and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills. To express condolences visit http://www.NelsonMortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to http://www.als.net/donate.