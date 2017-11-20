Maureen Nuckols (July 10, 1944 — Oct. 30, 2017)

Maureen died October 30, 2017, at home in Carbondale, Colorado.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Mark Luttrell; her sons Adam Infascelli of Glenwood Springs and Aaron Luttrell of Carbondale; her two sisters Janice Nuckols of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Nora Nuckols of Vancouver, British Columbia; her two aunts and an uncle in Willimantic, Conn.; nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many, many good friends.

Maureen was born in Kingsville, Texas, went to high school in Marietta, Ohio, and earned her R.N. from Good Samaritan Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. She then went on to earn a B.S.N. from the University of Cincinnati and an M.S.N. from the University of Massachusetts. She moved from Boston to Glenwood Springs with her then-husband Joe Infascelli and began nursing at Valley View Hospital in 1975. She moved to Carbondale for the first time to become the residential school nurse and health educator for Colorado Rocky Mountain School. Maureen later attended the University of Denver, where she earned her master's degree in counseling before returning to Carbondale, where she established her own counseling practice. She then worked a stint at the Advocate Safehouse in Glenwood Springs before Maureen began teaching nursing at Colorado Mountain College. She retired as a professor of nursing in 2011, although she continued to teach clinical and skills labs as adjunct faculty until 2014.

Maureen was committed to the Roaring Fork Women's Triathlon team for 18 years, serving as a coach in various roles, and was just named coach emeritus this summer. She competed Aug. 4, 2017, in the Tri For The Cure in Denver, finishing with her best time in three years. She was also a member of the Tri-Glenwood 30-year club.

After her multiple myeloma diagnosis seven years ago, she was a vibrant member of the Cancer Coffee Walk & Talk group at Valley View Hospital. Maureen loved to give back to the community, most recently serving as a volunteer with the Rosiebelle Art Project, as well as the Carbondale Library Wednesday after-school art program. She was an annual volunteer at Carbondale Mountain Fair as the pie judge, always in a memorable costume. She was also very active in the Carbondale Methodist Church. She provided babysitting, dogsitting and respite care for many of her friends.

Essentially, wherever there was a need, Maureen was there. Maureen was loved and will be remembered by many. She spent 30 years as a volunteer fireman and EMT for the Carbondale Fire Department, so a celebration of her life will be held at the firehouse on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. on.

Maureen was very proud of her scholarship fund at Colorado Rocky Mountain College, which she established upon her retirement in 2011. Gifts to the scholarship can be provided via http://cmcfoundation.org/give. Donors can indicate the Maureen Nuckols and Friends Scholarship. Checks payable to the CMC Foundation can be mailed to: CMC Foundation, 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. Notation of the Maureen Nuckols and Friends Scholarship should be included on the check.