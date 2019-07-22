Meghan Faye Gallagher (November 11, 1978 — May 22, 2019)

Meghan passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was a writer, poet, an artist, creating until the last days of her life. She had a passion for life and I’m sure is making beautiful things in the stars.

She is survived by her mother Jules; father Kevin; brother Christopher; sisters Sarah, Samantha and Maggie. How simple it is to see that all the worry in the world cannot control the future.

May all the noise in you become music again. Her habit was to build laughter out of inadequate materials.

She was an artist and she won’t look back

She has everything she needs and she won’t look back

She could take the dark out of the night time and paint the daytime black.

Just random quotes that remind me of her soul.