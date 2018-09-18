Memorial notice: Greg Paul

Memorial notice: Greg PaulSeptember 18, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) September 18, 2018Greg Paul passed away on June 29, 2018. The celebration of his life will be held Saturday, September 22, at Mount Sopris Park, Carbondale.2pm sharing and gathering and 3pm celebration. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDavid James Young (Aug. 17, 1972 – Aug. 6, 2018)Perry L. Coryell (March 24, 1928 — September 10, 2018)Memorial notice: Dorothy Grace Snearly (November 27, 1922 — August 8, 2018)John Edward Bolles (July 27, 1949 – May 23, 2018)Anita Laroux Witt (09.13.1938 —09.04.2018)Trending SitewideGlenwood Hot Springs adding new water attractionsCarbondale crews respond to recreational vehicle fireThe Coop co-working space opens at 10th and Cooper in Glenwood SpringsGlenwood Springs stalker sentenced to year in jailParachute resident ready to turn triple digits this week