Michael Anthony Pacheco (July 25, 1960 — February 23, 2018)

Michael Anthony Pacheco, 57, of Carbondale, Colorado, passed away at Valley View Hospital February 23, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.

Michael was born to Leo and Bertha Pacheco on July 25th, 1960, in Denver, CO.

In 1977 when Michael was 17 he went with a group of friends to Redstone to go swimming. He was the first one that day to dive into the water and he hit the bottom. He was able to get himself to the shore and after that, he was unable to move again. His mother, Bertha, was devoted to him and took amazing care of him allowing him to live for 40 years as a quadriplegic. Michael didn't let that slow him down and was able to have a very social life hanging out with his friends at the Pour House. Every year he looked forward to Mountain Fair and catching up with everyone that came back to town and all of his local friends. Michael always made everyone feel comfortable around him and had more friends than most of us have in a lifetime.

Michael was an avid Broncos and Rockies fan, even making it to a couple of their games.

He is survived by his parents Bertha and Alvaro Marquez, Vincent Marquez (brother), many family members, and numerous friends. Michael was preceded in death by Tom Pacheco (brother), Leo Pacheco (father), and Tom and Flora Valdez (grandparents).

The rosary will be Wednesday, February 28th, at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home from 5-7pm in Glenwood Springs. A funeral mass will be on Thursday, March 1st, at St Mary of the Crown Church in Carbondale at 10am, with a reception to follow.