Michael Lawrence Murphy (May 28th, 1974 — February 5th, 2019)

Michael Lawrence Murphy was born in Kremmling, Colorado, on May 28th, 1974. Mike loved to fish and play the guitar. He loved to play football and basketball while attending Eagle Valley High School. He was a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle and Grandfather. He loved his family with all of his heart. He had a very special relationship with his Granddaughter, Alice. He passed away on the day of February 5th, 2019, at UCHealth Hospital in Aurora. Survived by his daughter, Ellie Davis; sister, Miranda Murphy; niece, Serena Murphy; as well as both parents, Mary and Michael Murphy. Michael will be sorely missed by many as he joins his Wife and Son in the afterlife.

"So as you read this know my friends, I'd love to stay with you all. Please smile when you think of me. My body's gone that's all. A tous le monde a tous les amis je vous aime je dois partir." — A tout le Monde, Megadeth

"Michael Murphy was 99.9% right, all of the time."