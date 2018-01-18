Mollie Reigan (December 16, 1915 — January 14, 2018)

Mollie (Neuberger) Reigan, 102, daughter of Peter (Sr) and Mollie (Froschisar) Neuberger, was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on December 16, 1915. Died January 14, 2018.

Mollie's family moved from Lincoln, Nebraska, to Basin, Wyoming, in 1918, and in 1925 the family moved to Colorado, settling in the Rifle-Silt area. Mollie received the rest of her elementary education at Silt, Colorado, and under the legendary Esma Lewis and graduated from the 8th grade in 1930. Mollie worked for several families in 1934 and 1935 doing cooking and household duties. While working for Clarence and Clara Reigan she met her future husband, Reuben Reigan. They were married August 16, 1935, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and lived in Los Angeles, California, for 9 years until Rube's retirement in 1944. In August 1944 Rube, Mollie and two children, Robert and Beverly, moved to Rifle, Colorado. Mollie and Rube were married 60 years before his passing in 1995.

Over the years Mollie was active in community affairs both social and civic. Including football and band mothers, American Legion Auxiliary (Veteran's Memorial and flagpole), Rifle Reading Club (construction of cemetery kiosk), PEO, Rifle City Council (tree planting at cemetery), and Vital Statistics Registrar for the city of Rifle.

Mollie was a communicant member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, member of Women of Emmanuel, Lutherans Women's Missionary League and the church council.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, playing bridge, sewing, quilting, cooking, traveling, and community activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Peter, John, Walter, George, sister Lydia and daughter Beverly.

She is survived by son, Robert of North Platte, Nebraska, grandchildren, Diana, Debbie (deceased), Robert Jr., Paula and John.

Services will be held Friday, January 19, 2018, at 1:30 pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Rifle, CO.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 652 East 5th Street, Rifle, CO 81650 or Hopewest (Hospice) 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.