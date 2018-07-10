Morris Lee “Bones” Andretta (May 13, 1978 — June 21, 2018)

Services will be held August 11th at Two Rivers Park. There will be a community potluck gathering starting at 5pm at Morris's request.

Please bring a dish of food to share, and lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Following the potluck we will be holding a communitywide candlelight vigil (flameless).

If you would like to help with expenses please send your donations to Alpine Bank: account name, Morris Andretta memorial fund

Questions, call 970-987-2679.