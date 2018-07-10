Morris Lee “Bones” Andretta (May 13, 1978 — June 21, 2018)
July 10, 2018
Services will be held August 11th at Two Rivers Park. There will be a community potluck gathering starting at 5pm at Morris's request.
Please bring a dish of food to share, and lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
Following the potluck we will be holding a communitywide candlelight vigil (flameless).
If you would like to help with expenses please send your donations to Alpine Bank: account name, Morris Andretta memorial fund
Questions, call 970-987-2679.
