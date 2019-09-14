Nancy Carol Manuppella (January 21, 1938 — September 2, 2019)

Longtime Garfield County resident Nancy Carol Manuppella passed on September 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at the age of 81.

Carol was born January 21, 1938. She lived most of her life on Garfield Creek, New Castle, before moving to Mamm Creek, Silt. She was a talented painter, pianist, singer and craftswoman with a love of the great outdoors. A lifetime member of Rifle Creek Golf Course, she was passionate about competing in tournaments. Despite these many interests, her greatest joy was her family — raising five children with love and devotion.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Michael Manuppella of Silt; children Tony (Gail) of Parachute, Mike of Silt, Scott (Diane) of Grand Junction and Kimberly Forsberg of Eagle; grandchildren Cole, Michael (Kaycee), Alexis, Sara, Justin, Kyle, Jordan, Kailyn and Kiara; and great-grandchildren Mya, Katy and Karly.

A celebration of her life will be held September 21st, 11:00 am, at the Rifle Elks Lodge, 501 W. 5th Street, Rifle, CO 81650.