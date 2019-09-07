Nancy Carol Manuppella (January 21, 1938 — September 2, 2019)

Lifetime Garfield County resident Nancy Carol Manuppella passed on Sept. 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was 81.

Carol was born on Jan. 21, 1938. She lived most of her life on Garfield Creek, New Castle before moving to Mamm Creek, Silt. She was a passionate and competitive golfer, and she was a lifetime member of the Rifle Creek Golf Course. She was a talented painter, pianist, singer and craftswoman, and adored the great outdoors. All while raising 5 outstanding children.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Michael Manuppella of Silt; children: Tony (Gail) of Parachute, Mike of Silt, Scott (Diane) of Grand Junction and Kimberly Forsberg of Eagle; grandchildren: Cole, Michael (Kaycee), Alexis, Sara, Justin, Kyle, Jordon, Kailyn and Kiara; and great-grandchildren Mya, Katy and Karly.

The celebration of her life will be held September 21, 2019, at 11am at the Rifle Elks Lodge, 501 W 5th Street in Rifle, Colorado.