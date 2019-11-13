Nellie Elvira (Medlock) Klipfel (December 13, 1918–November 8, 2019)

Nellie Elvira (Medlock) Klipfel passed away on November 8, 2019 at her home in New Castle, Colorado. She was 100 years old, being one month and 5 days away from her 101st birthday. Nellie was born on December 13, 1918 in Darien, Missouri. Her parents were Henry and Daisy Schafer of Salem, Missouri. She had one brother, Frank Schafer and two sisters, Dorthy Klipfel and Lillian Merritt.

Nellie was married to Donal Medlock on September 10, 1939. They enjoyed life together for 34 years until Donal passed away in November, 1973. Nellie remarried to Vester Klipel of Benton, Missouri on July 31, 1976 They were happily married about 26 years before Vester passed away in January, 2002.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Scarlett, son-in-law John Scarlett of New Castle, Colorado and by her granddaughter, Ambra Scarlett, who lives in Adelaide, South Australia. Nellie had a large and loving extended family which includes many nieces and nephews and even great, great, great, nephews and nieces. She loved them all and was well loved by all.

Nellie had a long, active and happy life. She loved baseball and basketball, especially her St Louis Cardinals and Denver Nuggets. She was an avid fisherwoman and loved being on the lakes around her home all year round. Nellie was often at the Hot Springs Pool where she had many friends. They could be seen and heard singing together in groups, walking back and forth to the ropes or doing exercises in the hot pool almost every morning for many years. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial Service will be held November 30, 2019 in Salem. MO.