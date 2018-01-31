Nickey (Vauna) Lee Ingelhart (August 10, 1965 – January 30, 2018)

Nickey, of Rifle, passed away Tuesday morning after a long battle with diabetes.

Nickey was born August 10, 1965, to Jay and Tana Ingelhart in Fruita, Colorado. She attended Fruita Monument High School class of 1983. Nickey moved to Rifle in 1994 and married Randy Baird April 27th, 1996.

Nickey was an employee of Grand River Hospital District in Rifle for over 10 years. Nickey loved being Nana to Gunner and Archer more than anything. She had many beloved dogs. One of her favorites was taking trips to Las Vegas with Randy. Nickey had a wonderful sense of humor and loved making people laugh.

Preceding Nickey in death is her mother Tana and sister Holli.

Survivors include her father Jay Ingelhart, Randy Baird, son William Rice, son Zac Rice (Sara), sister Tammy Kelley (Smokey), sister Tobi Statler (Bob), grandsons Gunner and Archer and "Aunt Minnie" to many nieces and nephews.

Services will be 11:00 Saturday, February 3rd at First Assembly of God in Rifle, 550 E. 5th St.