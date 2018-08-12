Obit: Caine Albrecht – Hilderbrand

Join us on Saturday August 25th 4:00 PM at Sunlight Mountain Resort

To Celebrate the life of Caine Albrecht-Hilderbrand!

Chairs provided to those who need a seat off the ground.

Bring a blanket for those sitting for this grounding event. Please wear bright colors.

POT LUCK (bring a dish to pass & serving utensil) and CASH BAR (tips to bartenders too!)

NO SMOKING AT THIS EVENT!