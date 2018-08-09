Obit: Dr. Michael Weerts & Laura Weerts

Dr. Michael and Laura Weerts passed away July 26, 2018. They were long time residents of Colorado and New Castle.

Laura was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia and it never truly left her heart. An avid skier and debutant, she spent her time talking to anyone who needed an ear and helping all who asked. Despite many physical hardships late in life, she continued to strive forward and better not only her own life, but those who knew her. As a skilled event planner, she devoted her time to making sure everything she touched was perfect. This can be seen in Fountain Valley High School where she found great joy in planning reunions.

Dr. Weerts, Michael to most, was known for his service to the community and always looked for ways to help others. He was instrumental in the expansion of Grand River Hospital in Rifle, Colorado. He was also a board member of the Garfield County Library District. Most recently Michael worked with Kathryn Senor Elementary School where he helped establish a school garden. He enjoyed performing in the New Castle Playhouse Theatre as well as town parades and the Cemetery Walk where he represented New Castle's most notorious characters. In addition, many knew Michael as an avid fly fisherman and gardener. He Lived his life as he saw fit, with honor and integrity. If you ever needed a mentor or hero Michael never shied from the occasion.

Dr. Michael and Laura are survived by three children; Alex Weerts, Bella Johnson, and Holly Goltra. "The difference in life is what mindful difference is made," Michael Weerts. "Make a difference in in your lives for others as that is the source of comfort and satisfaction."

A celebration of their lives will be held at the Lakota Canyon Golf Clubhouse in New Castle on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7pm.