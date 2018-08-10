Obit: John E. Thorpe

Long time valley resident John Thorpe, 83, passed away peacefully at home after suffering from COPD for several years. John was born in Denver, CO to Hollis and Myrtle (Shipman) Thorpe, grew up in Aspen and graduated from Aspen H.S. After serving with the USAF, John attended the University of Denver where he was a member of the NCAA Championship DU Ski Team. John married school teacher Nancy Marx in June 1958. Following college, he worked for IBM in Denver with computer sales. Upon his return to Aspen, he was co-manager of the Aspen Sports Store, after which he joined Mason and Morse Real Estate as a realtor until he retired. John and wife Nancy lived in Aspen until 1999 when they moved down valley to Carbondale.

John knew how to appreciate life and showed his love for living in everything he did. Whether he was skiing – which he called "ballroom dancing", hiking up a mountain, walking on the beach or enjoying fine wine or scotch and dining on his "kitchen creations", John did everything with humor and style that will never be forgotten. He often could be seen hiking up Tiehack on Buttermilk Mt. for daily exercise. He was happiest when surrounded by wilderness and his family. He dearly loved his family and friends and relished his annual Christmas "milk punch" party where all would all come together to laugh and celebrate. He and Nancy traveled, explored the canyons of Utah and made frequent trips to their beautiful casa in San Pancho, Nayarit, Mexico.

Family was very important to John and he was the foundation of the family for many years. He treated everyone the same…with love and respect. His life ended as he lived it, with peace and calm. He was gifted and gave lots of love to everyone in his big, wild and wonderful family.

John was a long time member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Rocky Mountain Bighorn Society, Aspen Rotary Club and Aspen Elks Lodge.

John is survived by wife Nancy (Marx), son Mark Thorpe (Lisa), grandson Trey of Aspen, daughter Karen Thorpe (Cory Uyehara) of Silt, and daughter Stacy Rae (Mark Gibson) and grandsons Wesley Dent, Wulfric Stark, granddaughter Wilder Stark of Gunnison and sister Emily Thorpe Carson of Grand Junction as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Esther, Carol and Ruth and brothers Paul and Wesley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a memorial for John with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at 800-225-5355.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 22 at 3:00 p.m. at the Aspen Elks Lodge.