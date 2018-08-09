Obit: Patricia “Trish” Mary Shimer

Trish (Evans) Shimer, 65, of Basalt, Colorado passed away peacefully in River Falls, Wisconsin on July 19, 2018, surrounded by close family.

Trish was born April 10, 1953 in Merced, California to Lt. Col. Michael J. Evans, Jr. (retired) and Mary "Mollie" Theresa (Shea) Evans. She lived in many exciting places, including Newfoundland, Canada, for a large portion of her childhood, before her family settled in Northern Virginia. After high school, she moved to Pensacola, Florida, and eventually relocated to Aspen, Colorado. She was a long-time resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, where she owned the clothing store "All Us Ladies" for 16 years.

Trish had an amazing zeal for life. She loved the outdoors and adventures, and was an avid gardener. Trish loved people. She spread her generosity widely and often gave back to her community.

She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Sierra (Kodi) Bennett and Darcy (Ryan) Kurtz; her grandchildren Corina (Cody) Novak, Kalani, Penellopi, Annabelle, Suvi, Leisl, and Samuel; and great grandchild Hunter. She is also greatly missed by her father, Michael Evans, and her siblings Kevin Evans, Cathy (Jay) Zolitor, Maureen (Jerry) Crowley, Mike (Terry) Evans, Sheila (Dave) Hanson, Brian Evans, Louise Evans, and Dan Evans; sister-in-law Geraldine Shimer; former husband Jerry Shimer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She is predeceased by her mother, Mollie Evans.

Donations in Trish's name can be made to Aspen Thrift Shop. Trish volunteered there and was passionate about their mission to make grants to other non-profit organizations and provide scholarships to high school graduates in the Roaring Fork Valley.

A memorial service for Trish will be held in the Basalt, Colorado area on October 6, 2018. The time and place of the service will be announced in the Aspen Times in late September. For additional information regarding the service, please email Darcy at remembertrishy@gmail.com

All family and friends are welcome.