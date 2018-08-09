Obit: Peggy Gwen McKinster

Peggy Gwen McKinster, 65 of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, peacefully passed on August 5, 2018. Born on August 14, 1952, in Kenilworth, Utah, to Garth and Marie Ann Hyatt.

Survived by daughters Donna (Matthew) Ilseng and Louann (Corey) Skahill; siblings Doris Hyatt, Boyd (Barbara) Hyatt; and grandchildren Austin Taylor, Makayla and Marcus.

Services are pending.

Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, Marble Falls, TX 78654. (830)798-8413