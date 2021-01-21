Obituary: Alberta Filomena Sandelin

Alberta Filomena Sandelin

November 26, 1929 – December 25, 2020

Our beloved, Alberta Filomena Sandelin of Rifle, Colorado passed away peacefully at age 91, on December 25th, 2020 at E. Dene Moore Care Center.

She was born November 26, 1929 on the family ranch on Morrisania Mesa. Her parents were Daniel Tony Long and Ruth Peggy (Hawn) Hangs.

She had lived in Canada for 30 years before returning to Rifle 6 years ago. She had an adventurous life competing in barrel racing, taking care of cattle, driving trucks, singing in a band and she loved to yodel all while wearing her cowgirl hat.

She enjoyed going for drives in the spring to see the newborn calves, loved horses and watching over the cattle. She enjoyed flowers and all the labors of love tending to them. She will be remembered for her love of animals, pursuing her passions and everything in between.

She is survived by her sons Roger and Danny Duffy, 5 grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Jane Hangs and many extended family members that loved and cared for her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Emma Long, sister Mary Lou Thornton, brothers Ralph D. Long and Dene A. Hangs.

Cremation has taken place.