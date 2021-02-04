Obituary: Alexander “Squish” Martin Huff

Alexander "Squish" Martin Huff

July 13, 1993 – January 23, 2021

Our beloved Alexander or “Squish” as he was referred to by both family and friends departed this Earth having left it a better place than when he entered it. He touched the lives of so many throughout his short 27 years on this Earth. He was born in Glenwood Springs and was a proud veteran of our great United States Navy in which he served 5 years. He had a passion for all things baseball and loved camping and fishing in his beautiful state of Colorado.

Squish is survived by his Mother Christina, Father Noel, Brother Johnathen, Niece Hailey, Stepmother Denise, Stepfather Eric, Grandfather Marty (retired Navy), Grandfather Robert, Great Grandmother Rosi as well as multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. He left us all way too soon, but his memory will live on in our hearts and minds every day of our lives.