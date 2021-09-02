Obituary: Alice Craghead

Alice Craghead

Provided Photo

Alice Craghead

November 30, 1942 – August 30, 2021

Alice H Craghead died in Grand Junction at the age of 78. She was born in Trenton, NJ, the fourth of four children born to William L and Alice V Hofmann. She was educated in Catholic schools, graduating from high school in 1960 and subsequently earning a BA degree from Georgian Court University and an MA degree from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY.

Alice was a civil servant working for the Social Security Administration for her entire career. She entered the agency as a Claims Representative in Newark, NJ in 1964 and rose to the position of Deputy Regional Commissioner for the Denver Region before retiring in 2000.

Alice met her future husband Jerry L Craghead in 1978. They were married the following year in Trenton, NJ. She is survived by her husband Jerry L, son and daughter-in-law Bradford L and Kindra Stiles, grandchildren Jessica Buderus, Brianna Harris and Dustin Ehlert and six great grandsons Anthony and Raylan Ehlert, Dusty and Dayne Harris, Colt and Kason Buderus. She leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews on the East Coast.

Cremation has taken place and there are no services scheduled due to the Covid outbreak.

If you wish, gifts in tribute may be directed to the Roundup River Ranch, 8333 Colorado River Road, Gypsum, Colorado 81637.