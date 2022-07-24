Obituary: Alice Damaty Holmes

July 31, 1932 – February 15, 2022

Alice Holmes., age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at home in Rifle, CO surrounded by her loving family. Alice was born July 31, 1932 in Lynn, MA to the late Mark and Pauline Damaty. They later moved to Paterson, NJ where she was a 1950 graduate of Central High School. After

graduation, on December 30, 1950, she married Bob Holmes, who had just completed his service with the United States Marines. They moved to Wayne, NJ. where they raised their eight children (7 sons and 1 daughter). After their youngest son started school, Alice took a position teaching handicapped

children. Because of her loving and caring nature, this was a natural fit. She also helped care for several of her grandchildren.

In 1989 Alice and Bob moved from New Jersey to Rifle, Colorado where she became an active member of Saint Maryâ€™s Catholic Church serving as a lector, a Eucharistic minister and sang in the choir. Friends and family were always welcome at her home where, many times, it was standing room only.

In her last weeks of life, she had around the clock care from her loving granddaughters Shea, Halie, Caitlyn and Jessica, grandson Billy and her daughters-in-law Dolores and Melanie. Her seven sons were with her and her daughter never left her side. She passed from this life knowing how greatly she was loved by all who had the privilege to know her.

She is survived by her loving children, Robert, III of Carbondale, CO, Richard and his wife Deborah of Charlotte, NC, Cathleen and her husband Bob Petts of Glenwood Springs, CO, John and his wife Karen of Perkasie, PA, Mark and his wife Dolores Snell of Carbondale, CO, Charles and his wife Elaine of Downingtown, PA, Tim and his wife Ginger of Towaco, NJ, and Bill and his wife Melanie of Rifle, CO; 24 devoted grandchildren; 21 cherished great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Holmes, Jr., her brother Nicholas Damaty and her sisters, Doris â€œVeteâ€ Carilli and Effie Polidoro.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9:30 am:

St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church

761 Birch Ave

Rifle, Co

Will be preceded by a Rosary at 9 am