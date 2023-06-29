Obituary: Alvin (Sonny) Darien

Alvin (Sonny) Darien

August 2, 1934 – June 21, 2023

Alvin (Sonny) Darien of St. George, Utah passed away peacefully on June 21st surrounded by family. He was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Ben and Margaret Darien and grew up in the town of Basalt, Colorado. He graduated from Basalt High School in 1952 and attended Northern Colorado Teacher’s College (now the University of Northern Colorado). Upon graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps and went on active duty in 1956. In December of that year he returned to the valley and he and his high school sweetheart, Bernadine Bostelman, were married on December 29th. After his discharge he, his wife, and baby daughter (Debbie) returned to Carbondale, Colorado where he took a teaching job (a position he held for 30 years). In 1961 they had a son, Jay, and in 1964 their second daughter, Darlene.

Sports had always been a big part of his life, so in addition to teaching he welcomed the opportunity to become a coach. He coached many sports – track, football, basketball, summer baseball and tennis, but his first love was coaching basketball. In 1985 he received a Coaching Achievement award from the Colorado High School Coaches Association in recognition of 300 basketball victories. He introduced athletics to a lot of young students and he felt the discipline required to be an athlete prepared them in so many ways in later life.

After his retirement from teaching he went to work at the Maroon Creek Tennis Club, and remained there for 10 years. During that time tennis became a big part of his and Bernie’s life. In 1999 he was hired as a tennis pro at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, Colorado and a part time pro at Aspen Glen, also in Carbondale. After his years of teaching tennis, he and his wife began traveling in their RV. In 2005 they sold their home and moved to St. George, Utah. They chose St. George because of tennis, but soon became fans of pickleball and were instrumental in introducing that game to their hometown of Carbondale.

Unfortunately as time went on Sonny was unable to participate in sports and ultimately suffered the loss of most of his eyesight due to macular degeneration. He always maintained a good attitude about life and continued his interest in life through “Google”.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Shirley. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bernadine (Bernie); daughter Debbie Baird (Ken), son Jay Darien (Debbie Penland), daughter Darlene Dion, five beloved grandchildren, Christopher Baird, Kyle Baird, Kaylee Dion Brown (Zack), Caden Dion, Drew Darien and one great grandson, Casey Ray Brown, as well as four step-grandchildren, Trenton, Brynn, Molly and Grace Cahune, and two brothers, Bob Darien and Jerry Darien.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Carbondale, Colorado on July 22, 2023 at the Barn at River Valley Ranch at 2:00 p.m. The family would request that friends come and share their memories of Sonny.