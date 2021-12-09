Obituary: Amanda Burk

Amanda Burk

Provided Photo

– December 1, 2021

Our beloved Amanda passed away on December 1, 2021, due to Covid complications. At the age of 34, Amanda was taken far too soon from her friends and family. She was loved and cherished by many; she was intelligent and creative and had the ability to love and accept others unconditionally – a true gift from God. She was a caregiver by nature, compassionate, and loved caring for everyone around her. At any given moment she would break out in song, and she accessorized her life with bling.

Although Amanda battled some demons and struggled through life over the last few years, she continued to persevere. She strived for a better way of life and was succeeding at the time of her death.

Amanda is survived by her life partner, Nick Yerian and his son Logan Yerian, her parents Dennis and Janna (McGarvin) Burk, sister Samantha Burk, brother Justin Burk, grandparents, Bob and Arlene McGarvin, and Ruth Burk as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

All are welcome to join us for a memorial service that will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 am.

First Presbyterian Church

3940 27 1/2 Rd

Grand Junction, CO 81506

Located in the Multi-Purpose Room; enter from the East Entrance.