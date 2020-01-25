Obituary: Ann Soefker

Ann M. Soefker December 7, 1926 – January 12, 2020

Ann Soefker passed peacefully at age 93, next to her husband of 74 years, George Soefker on January 12, 2020. She is survived by George and her daughters, Lisa Reed (Victor) and Marie Palanca (Rodello). As well as a wife and a mother to four, Ann was an amazing grandmother to 9, great-grandmother to 6, and a great-great grandmother to 2!

Throughout her life, Ann enjoyed quilting, painting, and taking care of her family. After retirement, Ann and George traveled the country in an RV, and finally returned back home to Colorado. She was known for her quick, witty humor and her amazing sewing skills; creating outfits and blankets for her family over the years that they will cherish forever. She will be missed dearly by her family and many friends, including those from the Veterans Community Living Center, where she and George lived at the time of her passing. Kind words and memories can be shared with George there.

Her life was celebrated by family over a nice dinner, where they laughed, held hands, and enjoyed each other’s company, just as Ann would have liked it. Ann will be cremated and placed in a companion urn, where she will one day be together forever with her husband, George, at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.