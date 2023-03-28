Obituary: Annalise Appel

Annalise Appel

January 12, 1978 – March 10, 2023

Annalise Appel, who was a force of life that shone love and light, transcended to the divine realm on March 10, 2023, leaving behind a community of family, friends and colleagues who mourn her loss. Born on January 12, 1978, Annalise was committed to making a positive impact in the world and will be deeply missed.

Annalise’s impact as an educator and Dean of Students at Yampah Mountain High School cannot be overstated. Her dedication to her students, her compassion for their struggles and challenges, and her boundless energy made her a beloved figure among the school community. She had a unique ability to connect with each of her students on a personal level, making them feel seen, heard, and valued.

Annalise was not only an outstanding educator, but also an incredible mentor and role model. Her commitment to personal growth and lifelong learning inspired her students to pursue their own passions and continue their education beyond high school. She instilled in them a sense of confidence and determination that would carry them forward into their futures.

Outside of her work as an educator, Annalise was also a devoted aunt and daughter, always putting family first and offering support and encouragement whenever it was needed. Her infectious laughter and joyous spirit made her a fun and available friend to all who knew her. She was a true light in the lives of those around her, and her memory will live on as an inspiration to us all.

Annalise’s academic achievements were impressive, earning Bachelor’s Degrees in Human Services and Nonprofit Administration from Metropolitan State University of Denver, a Master’s Degree in Education K-12 from Western Colorado University, Post-Graduate Certifications in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, Educational Leadership Principal Licensure and Special Education Administration from the University of Northern Colorado. Annalise was a certified yoga instructor. She was also a dedicated Board Member for ‘Re-Member,’ an organization serving the Lakota on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Annalise’s Celebration of Life will be held on May 6, 2023, 1pm at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, where family, friends, and colleagues will come together to honor her memory and celebrate the joy and love she brought into their lives.

Annalise is survived by her father Kerry Appel, mother Sally Kilton and Sally’s husband Tom Shuler, brothers Guy Zerfoss, Nate Bohlen, and Stu Bryner, sisters-in-law Maggie Zerfoss, Olga Skuratovich, Rita Norelli, Rita’s husband George Norelli, nephews Sebastian Otero, Michael Zerfoss, Jaden Zerfoss, nieces Zoey Zerfoss and Zuri Bryner, and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Michael Zerfoss.

For those who would like to support Annalise’s family during this difficult time, a dedicated GoFundMe campaign has been created to assist with the expenses related to her medical care and passing, https://gofund.me/8b9ed116 . Your kindness and generosity are greatly appreciated.

Annalise will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, mentor and colleague. Her spirit and legacy will continue to inspire us all to make a positive impact in the world, just as she did throughout her remarkable life.