Obituary: Anthony Kim Farnum

Anthony Kim Farnum

Provided Photo

October 28, 1952 – November 23, 2021

Kim Farnum of Hotchkiss, Co. just celebrated his 69 birthday before passing away at his sister’s home in Carbondale after a short battle with cancer. Kim was born in Glenwood Springs, CO. to Jack and Laura Farnum, He spent much of his childhood at the Farnum Family Mortuary where he learned not only the business but where he gained his love and compassion for people. Later in life he again returned to the Farnum-Holt Funeral Home to work at the job he was so passionate about. Kim never knew a stranger and always wanted to offer comfort and a loving hug to all he came in contact with. He always wore a smile and had a lighthearted sense of humor that endeared him to many.

Kim was preceded in death by his parents Jack Farnum and Laura Farnum Melton, brothers John Farnum and Daniel Farnum. He is survived by his sisters Laura Gwen (Chuck) Anderson, Jeri (Clyde) Alberts, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family graveside service will be held in his honor Friday December 3rd at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a donation to Home Care and Hospice of the Valley.