Obituary: Anthony Terry

Anthony Terry

Provided Photo

July 26, 1963 – March 23, 2020

Anthony (Tony) Lee Terry, lifelong resident of Garfield County, passed away at his residence on the morning of March 23rd with his wife and best friend of 36 years, Joyce Terry, by his side after a long battle with cancer.

He was born July 26th 1963 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, to Eutice (Hoot) and Wanda Terry.

Tony was a kind hearted, very hard working man. He enjoyed his job working in construction, most recently with Garfield County Road and Bridge where his coworkers particularly enjoyed his one of a kind sense of humor and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever and however he could. He liked to spend his free time working on projects on his ranch, some of which included wood working, landscaping, fixing anything and everything that was broken, and gardening. His main pride and joy was his grand daughters. He never missed a ball game, dance recital, or birthday party, and he spent much of his time thinking up fun things and activities to do with them.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Terry of Rifle; mother Wanda Terry of Silt; his son, Justin Terry of Rifle; son and daughter in law, Tyler and Justyne Terry, two granddaughters and lights of his life, Willow and Harlow Terry all of Rifle, Colorado; Brother Dean (Karen) Donelson of Silt, brother Benny (Tamara) Terry of Rifle, and sister Nancy Terry; Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Contributions may be made to Calaway Young Cancer Center in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.