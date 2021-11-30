Obituary: Ardis “Toodie” Green

Ardis "Toodie" Green

September 17, 1928 – November 13, 2021

Ardis (Toodie) Green

Ardis passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021. She was born to Arden and Gertrude Neller Hoaglund on September 17, 1928, in Aspen, Colorado. When she was thirteen, her family moved to the ranch in Rulison, Colorado. Ardis attended the Rulison school and parts of high school in Grand Valley and Rifle. She was invited to live with her aunt in Bakersfield, California, to complete high school and begin nurses training. Her dream of nursing was cut short when her Dad broke his hip, and she returned to Rulison to help on the ranch.

She married George Green in 1950 and joined him in working the ranch that was their home for the next 52 years. Their three children, Darrell, Amy, and John, feel it was a privilege to have been raised on the ranch. Ardis was involved in the outside work helping with the cows and in the kitchen cooking good food for anyone helping or who happened to stop by.

Ardis was involved in the community, helping at school, teaching and playing the piano at Sunday School, and providing food for numerous fund raisers.

She worked at the Rifle Post Office, where her friendly face at the window will be remembered by many. Through her work, community involvement, and volunteering at the Rifle Museum, she became known as a wonderful storyteller.

Her door was always open. She always had a cup of coffee ready and something good to eat. Their home was a favorite hang-out for the kids and many friends. She also became involved in the lives of her grandchildren and their friends and became affectionately known to a whole generation as “Gramma Toodie.” Ardis was especially loved by her nieces and nephews, and it was always a joy to her whenever they could be together.

After George’s passing, Ardis found a special friendship and companionship with Harold Raymond. For several years, they enjoyed traveling, eating out, and occasionally dancing.

Ardis spent her final years at the E.Dene Moore Care Center. She always remarked that the staff was so kind and caring.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at the First Christian Church in Rifle on January 8, 2022, at 11:00.

She was preceded in death by her husband George Green, parents Arden and Gertrude Hoaglund, and her brothers Darrell and Edward Hoaglund.

She is survived by her children Darrell (Judy) Green of Rifle, Amy (Harold) Downey of Thornton, Colorado, and John (Christa) Green of Rifle, Colorado, her sister Edith Power of Phoenix, Arizona, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, many cousins, other loved ones she called family, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church, the Grand River Care Center Activity Fund, the Rifle Museum, or a charity of your choosing.