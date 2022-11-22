Obituary: Arletta Burrows

Arletta Burrows

May 11, 2023 – November 16, 2022

Arletta LaVonne Burrows, 90, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Arletta was born in Kalispell, Montana on May 11, 1932. She grew up in Kalispell graduating from Flathead High School. She worked for Western Union Telegram delivering telegrams during and after high school. She married Jack Henry Burrows in 1953 in Kalispell. Jack worked for the world-wide construction engineering company Morrison Knudsen, which took them to Montana, Washington, California, Arkansas and Columbia, South America. They then retired in Rifle, Colorado where they spent their remaining years.

Arletta was a stay-at-home mom while Jack was working at Morrison Knudsen. After Jack retired, Arletta worked for the Ben Rex Drugstore in Rifle for several years. She and Jack loved picnics, boating at the lake and traveling.

Arletta was preceded in death by her husband Jack Henry Burrows, her parents Maxine LaVonne Helseth Johnson and Chester Edward Johnson, her brother Jerry Johnson, her sister Sharon Huntley, all from Kalispell, Montana and her son Jack Edward Burrows of Clifton, Colorado.

She is survived by her eldest son Rickie Duane Burrows of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren Rickie Allen Burrows of Rifle, Colorado; Jack Burrows of Billings, Montana; Karena Calabro of Phoenix, Arizona, Travis Burrows and Clay Burrows of Boise, Idaho.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Fountain’s Assisted Living in Grand Junction, Colorado for their care during her last year. A special thank you to Lori Eslick, a special friend, whom Arletta thought of as her “daughter”, for helping Arletta for many years navigate through life. Eldest son Rickie Burrows thanks Lori for being a “special angel” to mom throughout her life. We also want to say thank you to Mark Hawkinson for the many years of helping Arletta at a moments notice with her household issues and continuing to stay in touch with her after she moved away. Arletta brought so much joy to those around her with her often making special connections with those who cared for her. She was a sweet, loving, and kind woman that enjoyed laughing and joking with a bit of an ornery fun side. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at New Life Fellowship in Rifle, CO on Monday, November 28 at 11:00 a.m.