Obituary: Armand Wellman

Armand Wellman

Armand Wellman June 1, 1954 – June 19, 2020

Armand passed away in New Castle, CO at the residence of a great friend and caregiver. Armand was 66 years old.

Armand was born in Meeker, CO, where he went to school and graduated from Meeker High School, Class of 1972. He attended Mesa State College, Grand Junction, CO. Armand went to work in the oil fields of Wyoming; then a fencing company out of Denver, CO, the road project in Glenwood Canyon, and lastly to work 20 plus years as a painter in the Rifle/Aspen, CO area.

Armand Wellman was preceded in death by his father, Gerald A. Wellman, and mother, Mary May Dean Clark Wellman. He is survived by his sister Marie C Evans, of Moyie Springs, ID, and Virgil L Wellman (m Evalina) of Grand Junction, CO.

Armand was dedicated and passionate about his work as a painter, always generously sharing his knowledge of procedure, technique, and color.

Armand was passionate about the outdoors; camping, hiking, fishing and golfing. He liked animals, and they had an affinity for him.

Armand Wellman will be remembered for love of family, friendship and hard work.

Memorial Services to be determined at a later date. Memorial Donations: Armand requested that donations be made to the Rifle Animal Shelter, Rifle, CO