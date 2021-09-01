Obituary: Arnold Christner
Arnold Christner
May 30, 1941 – June 13, 2021
The rich life of Arn Christner will be celebrated by family and friends on Friday, September 10th, 2021, 6-8pm at the Red Barn Guest Ranch, New Castle, CO. Cake & Ice Cream to be served.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User