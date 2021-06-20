Obituary: Arnold Christner

Arnold Christner

Provided Photo

Arnold

Christner

May 30, 1941 – June 13, 2021

Arn Christner passed away peacefully Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born in Southeast Iowa to Dale and Darlene Christner on their family farm. After high school he made his way to Colorado and lucked out in meeting his love, Billie. They married in December 1961, settled in Billie’s native town of Basalt and raised four children. In 1978 Arn moved the family 8 miles up Mamm Creek south of Rifle..to the “banana belt”. That was a record winter for snow and his family didn’t ever let him forget his “banana belt” delusions of grandeur. Arn was always quick to help his neighbors. He was a jack of many trades from sheep sheering, branding, shoeing horses and playing in the hay field. Arn loved to be out on his horse in the high country while hunting and camping. His mustangs had a special place in his heart. He shared his wooden rocking horses and more recently his horseshoe cowboy sculptures with many lucky recipients.

Whether you knew him as Red, Farmer, Arn, Dad, Pops or Papa he was always quick with a smile, twinkle in his eye and signature laugh.

He worked numerous jobs including milking cows, high-scaling at Ruedi Reservoir, construction in Aspen/Snowmass and farming. He spent several decades in the trucking industry hauling fuel, bread, liquid nitrogen/oxygen and lots more. The Flying Farmer had his own truck also and traveled thousands of miles across the US & Canada. Billie joined him on many trips and this usually resulted in some entertaining stories!

Arn is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Billie; son, Rick (Karla) Christner; daughter, Shelly (George) Kuersten; daughter, Sara (Dominic) Dodero; grandchildren, Marc Dodero, Sabrina (Ryan) Lahti, Jordan Kuersten, Preston Kuersten, Kerrick Christner, Brittan Christner, Keith Porter, Jaimie Heckman and great granddaughter, Daisy May Lahti. His family in Iowa; brother, Gene (Sandy) Christner; sister, Mary (George) Parker; sister, Sherry (Harold) Grant, and brother, Mike (Tess) Christner. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Ron; sister, Wanda and son, Shaun.

The rich life of Arn Christner will be celebrated by family & friends on Friday, September 10, 2021, 6-8pm at the Red Barn Guest Ranch, New Castle CO.

Cake & Ice Cream to be served.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you pay a kindness forward to your neighbor.