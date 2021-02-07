Obituary: Arthur C. King
January 22, 1927 – December 12, 2020
AC was born in Winona, Mississippi on January 22, 1927. He joined the Navy and served in the Philippines during WWII. After receiving an honorable discharge he returned to Winona and married Belzie Giger on July 26, 1948. AC and Belzie moved to Illinois and worked at the Caterpillar factory. AC and Belzie then moved to Muncie, Indiana. A.C. worked as a truck driver and dock foreman. A.C. and Belzie had two sons, Jim and Steve. They adopted a daughter Cindy. AC and Belzie moved to Rifle to be near their children and grandchildren (Brian, Greg, Preston King and Carlos Veal Jr) Belzie preceded him in death on November 18, 1994. On December 31, 1997, AC married Josephine Smith. This extended AC’s family to include three stepchildren and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Josephine preceded him in death on May 10, 2016. AC was a member of First Baptist Church in New Castle, CO until he moved his residency to the Colorado State Veterans Home in Rifle. AC loved the Lord and enjoyed reading his Bible. AC will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.