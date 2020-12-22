Obituary: Arthur Charles King
King
January 22, 1927 – December 12, 2020
Arthur Charles King, 93, passed away December 12, 2020 in Rifle, Colorado. AC was born on January 22, 1927 in Winona, Mississippi. He Served in the U.S Navy in World War II. AC married Josephine Smith on December 31, 1997 in New Castle, Colorado.
He is survived by his children Jim, Steve King and Cindy Veal. Grandchildren Brian, Greg, Preston King and Carlos Veal Jr. AC will be missed by all who knew him.
