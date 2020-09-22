Obituary: Arthur Smith

In Memoriam

Arthur Smith

November 25, 1926 – August 11, 2020

Arthur James Smith, aka, Smitty, 93 passed away peacefully at home on August 11th. He was born on November 25, 1926 to Walter and Katie Smith, in Boulder Colorado. He spent the majority of his childhood in Victor Colorado, near Cripple Creek. He enlisted in the army in 1944 and when he was done serving he went into mining. He spent the majority of his life in this profession, which he loved. He met and married the love of his life, Norma Mullen there. They spent 66 wonderful years together before her passing in 2014.

Smitty is survived by his two sons, Harold (Marcia) and Gary. He also had an adopted son, Rick Habeggar (Dion). He had five grandchildren, Lauri and Tami both in Las Vegas Nevada, and Michelle, Mike and Matt, all in Vancouver Washington Smitty also left eight great grandchildren, KJ, Kaeden and Kamden in Las Vegas and Caden, Emma, Allie, Camden and Foxly, all of Vancouver Washington.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two sisters, and one brother. He is survived by many relatives and great friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.