Obituary: Audrey Foxworth Blanton

Audrey Foxworth Blanton

Audrey

Foxworth Blanton

March 31, 1924 – November 2, 2020

Audrey recently passed away quietly at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle, CO after several months of declining health.

Audrey Foxworth was born in Marion, SC to her late parents, Herbert and Blanche Foxworth, and is predeceased by her two brothers, H.C. and Clarence, both of Marion, SC.

Married to Lyde D. Blanton of Mullins, SC in 1942, they moved to Kingstree, SC in 1953 where they raised two sons, Lyde Jr. and William. They later retired in Garden City, SC in 1984. Lyde Sr. passed away in 1998 and Lyde Jr. of Florence, SC in 2005. Audrey moved to Carbondale, CO in 2008 to be close to her son, William (Bill) and his wife Cindy Yarbrough Blanton.

Audrey was a loving homemaker who took pride in taking care of her family. She was very creative, a florist for several years, the president of her Garden Club, a Sunday School and Kindergarten teacher, and was always active in her church. Called “Miss Audrey” by her friends, she was known as a traditional southern lady that loved working in her flower beds and making her yard and home a showplace at all times. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son Bill, daughter-in-law Cindy, granddaughter Laura (Dave) Clark of Raleigh, NC, grandson Whit Blanton of Florence, SC, great grandsons David and Thomas Clark and great grand daughter Whitney Blanton.

Memorial Services will be held at a future date at New Life Cemetery in Marion, SC. where she will be buried by her loving husband, Lyde. Any considerations of donations should be directed to the New Life Cemetery Memorial Fund, care of Norman Foxworth at 900 Penderboro Road, Marion, SC 29571.