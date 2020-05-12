Obituary: Audrey Squires

Audrey Squires

Provided Photo

March 31, 1932 – May 11, 2020

Long-time Rifle resident Audrey McGruder Squires passed away peacefully May 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born March 31, 1932 on Yellow Creek in Meeker, to Elmer and Lura (Swartz) McGruder, Audrey was the last surviving sibling of nine McGruder children. She was a member of the Meeker High School class of 1950, and upon graduating married Walter (Bud) Squires the following July 4.

Audrey was a hard worker from an early age and was employed in several restaurants until 1974 when she and Bud purchased a bakery in Rifle which became Audrey’s Bakery and Café. Audrey was proud that her café offered a place where patrons could experience homemade, from scratch, meals, famous pies, donuts, and cinnamon rolls. Until their retirement in 1992, the Squireses contributed to their community by sponsoring the annual Apple Pie Contest at the Garfield County Fair, supporting the county 4-H program and through their patronage of the 4-H Fair Livestock Sale.

Audrey is survived by; daughter Dian (David) Diaz, and sons Delbert (Kathie) Squires, Kirk (Charlotte) Squires, grandchildren Heather (Shaun) Plant, Aron Diaz, Adam (Stephanie) Diaz, Lanae (Dave) King, Shannon (Laura) Squires, Shanell (Shane) Thomas great-grandchildren Addison Diaz, Alex and Aubrey Diaz, Chapman King, Mason, Easton, and Micaela Squires, and Bentley Thomas sisters-in-law Doris Barber and Judy McGruder, numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends Dorothy Archer, Arlene Fritzlan, and Sylvia St. Pierre. Audrey was preceded in death by; husband Bud, great-grandsons Asher Diaz, and Jaxson King, brothers Carl, Earl, Wren, Perry, Elmer, sisters Stella Blumhagen, Lillie Ross, and Carrie Bina.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Audrey was a special lady with a big heart. Employment in her café was the first job for many people in the Rifle area, and Audrey taught everyone the value of hard work and persistence. In her pastime she enjoyed bowling, ranch life, watching professional bull riding on TV, tending to the peacocks and hummingbirds on her property, but most of all, dancing with Bud.

The family is planning a private graveside service; however, a celebration of life ceremony will be announced in the future once the current Covid-19 crisis has diminished.