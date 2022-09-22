Obituary: Autumn Denise Crutcher

Autumn Denise Crutcher

– September 11, 2022

Autumn Denise Crutcher, nee Goodwin, was born in Houston, TX on 09/18/1954 to Patsy and James Goodwin. She was raised in various towns across the South and watched the early space launches in Coco, FL. Her parents moved the family to Colorado in 1967 and she spent the rest of her life in this beautiful state. She was a high school graduate of Merrit Hutton in Thornton, CO. A tireless entrepreneur, she worked all over the Roaring Fork and Grand Valleys from Aspen to Rifle and throughout the Telluride area. Autumn and Lee purchased their mountain home in Norwood and moved there on May 1st 1989. Autumn was married to the love of her life, Lee Crutcher, in Norwood on May 4th 1990 on the front lawn of their home and lived there until her death.

She was passionate about so many things in this life: her adopted dogs, all things Southwest Americana, beautiful bits of nature, sports teams like the Broncos and Rockies, local politics, and music. She attended the first 25 years of Blues & Brews concerts faithfully year after year. Autumn was invested in the lives of her family, loving her nieces and nephews dearly. Her love for her family was larger than life; with unmatched attention given to each person’s passions and interests to deliver thoughtfully curated gifts. Always happy to share experiences, memories, and joy, her family remembers her exuberance with endearment. Autumn is survived by her Husband, Lee Crutcher,(sister) Robin Robinson,(brothers) James, Robert, and Tim Goodwin,(sisters-inlaw) Wynne Foote and Lynne Bird, (brother-in-law) John Crutcher and their families; spanning nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a few relatives of the heart adopted along the course of her effervescent life. She is dearly missed.