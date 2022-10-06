Obituary: Barbara Ann Jansen

Barbara Ann Jansen

Provided Photo

September 12, 1953 – September 24, 2022

Barb Jansen left this earth to travel onto her next adventure on September 24, 2022, after bravely living with multiple complicated health issues.

She was born on September 12, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the first of 13 children. As an adult, Barb moved from Minnesota to South Dakota. There she would go on to adopt her only daughter Judy, who was 8 years old at the time of adoption. For all of Judy’s life, Barb made sure she was loved, safe and well taken care of.

In the mid-80’s, Barb and Judy moved from South Dakota to Rifle, Colorado, where they would call home for many years. Barb taught kindergarten at Wamsley Elementary School and enjoyed spending time with the lifelong friends she made in town. In 1995, Barb made the decision to move to the Denver area to be closer to family.

Barb’s adventurous, loving, humorous and generous spirit will truly be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Her brothers and sisters would love to invite any of Barb’s family and friends to attend Barb’s Bon Voyage. You can reach out to one of Barb’s family members on Facebook, for further details.

Barb is preceded in death by her loving daughter Judy; her parents, Joseph and Evelyn Jansen; Sister, Anna Jansen; and niece, Autumn Rose Jansen.

She is survived by 7 brothers: Richard (Bonnie) Jansen, Joe Jansen, Bill (Sharon) Jansen, Nick Jansen, Marty (Jessie) Jansen, Paul Jansen, Henry Jansen; 4 sisters: Peggy Jansen, Theresa (Alan) Jansen-Kolf, Rosanne (Bob) Fulton, and Laura (Steve) Pethick; along with 17 nieces and nephews and multiple great nieces and nephews.