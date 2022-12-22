Obituary: Barbara (Bishoff (Kramer) / Ormsby) Doucette

Barbara (Bishoff (Kramer) / Ormsby) Doucette

Provided Photo

November 20, 1946 – October 5, 2022

Barbara (Bishoff (Kramer) / Ormsby) Doucette passed away on October 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barbara was beloved by everyone she met. She could light up a room with her humor and compassion. Barbara had a gift for true empathy – always willing to stop to hold the hand of someone who needed her. She loved her dogs, beading and crafting with her friends, and was an avid New England Patriots fan. Most of all, she loved her children, her grandchildren and her family. She will be missed deeply and forever.

Barbara was born in 1946 in Greensburg, PA where her parents grew up and married. The eldest of 3 children, Barbara moved with the family to Chicago and then to Wellesley, MA where she graduated Wellesley High School. She graduated from Lasell College in Newton, MA in 1965 with a degree in fashion illustration. In 1968 she married Charles Ormsby of Weston, MA. The couple lived in Andover, MA and raised 3 children – Charles Jr., Elizabeth and Andrew. Barbara was the administrator of the Andover Rompers Nursery School for many years. She adored her time there, and the close friends she made. She was a devoted member of South Church in Andover and loved teaching Sunday School. In 1996, Barbara married David Doucette of Andover, MA and moved to Glenwood Springs, CO where she fell in love with the mountains of Colorado. While there, Barbara worked at the Glenwood Center for the Arts and also was a successful consultant at the Thomas Kinkade Gallery. In 2018 she moved to Las Vegas, NV to be near her youngest son, Andrew, where she lived at the time of her death. Barbara was just 75 years young.

Barbara is survived by her 3 children Charles C. Ormsby, Jr. of Oviedo, FL; Elizabeth Vaillancourt of Litchfield, NH and Andrew Ormsby of Las Vegas, NV; a brother, Charles W. Bishoff, Jr. of Mendon, MA and sister Susan Preston of Medway, MA. Barbara was “Grammy” to four beautiful grandchildren – Josette Ormsby, Lila Ormsby, Caleb Vaillancourt and Sadie Vaillancourt. A small, private memorial service will be held in the summer in her beloved mountains of Colorado.