Obituary: Barbara Poss Bleich (Soho)

February 29, 1944 – January 15, 2022

Barbara Poss Bleich(Soho) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colorado.

On February 29, 1944( Leap Day), she was born in Fort Lee, New Jersey, to Bill and Millie Poss. She grew up on Long Island in Mineola, New York, with her brother William John Poss Jr. Barbara attended Mineola High School and was a Majorette in the High school band.

She married twice, first to Nicholas Francis Soho, and they had a son Nicholas William Soho. She divorced and remarried Raymond Walter Bleich, and they had a son, William Walter Bleich. Barbara raised the boys staying close to her parents. When her parents retired to Ormond Beach, Florida, Barbara followed in the early seventies. Her boys loved the beach and surfing.

Barbara worked in the health field, managing medical offices associated with Ormond Beach Memorial Hospital. These doctor’s offices are where she formed some of her most cherished friendships.

Upon retirement, Barbara moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, to be close to her family and grandkids. (Wade Soho & Lila Soho)

We will be planning a small service in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, sometime in the late spring/early summer. We will post the details once they are confirmed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to your local Cancer Society.