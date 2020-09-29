Obituary: Barbara Sherman

Barbara Sherman

Barbara

Sherman

August 18, 1937 – September 8, 2020

Long-time Glenwood Springs resident Barbara Audrey Sherman, age 83, died peacefully on September 8, 2020, in Southlake, Texas, surrounded by family.

Barbara was born on August 18, 1937, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as the third child of Frederick G. Hallas and Audrey M.E. (Hulbert) Hallas. Barbara grew up in Toronto, and graduated from Bloor Collegiate Institute in 1955. Barbara obtained her Elementary Teacher’s Certificate from Toronto Teacher’s College in 1959, and taught second grade. In 1960, Barbara moved to New Hartford, New York, with her then husband, John Sherman. The couple soon welcomed their four children, and Barbara devoted herself to her family and home, while also attending Utica College at Syracuse University. Barbara became a dual citizen of the United States and Canada in 1982.

In 1973, Barbara and her family moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, where Barbara fell in love with the beautiful Colorado mountains. In Glenwood, Barbara worked in the family’s excavation business, and then pursued a career in real estate. Barbara worked for many years as a real estate broker at local companies: William McKinley & Associates, RealtyWorld and finally, at Bray and Company. Barbara was honored as the top listing and closing agent numerous times while at Bray & Co.

Barbara absolutely relished the outdoors, and she spent a lot of time camping, hiking, skating and skiing. Barb loved to explore in her Ford camping van all over the Colorado and Utah backcountry, especially at Heart Lake on the Flattops and Ruedi Reservoir. One of Barbara’s favorite activities was cross-country skiing in Four Mile Park. Barbara was an active member of the 100 Club and Wednesday Wanderers. Barbara was an avid runner, participating often in the Bolder Boulder, Strawberry Shortcut and Mother’s Day Mile. Barbara’s affinity for adventure also led to many travels, from Europe to Australia, and throughout the western United States and Canada. Barb also enjoyed vacations to Hawaii with her second husband, Roger Leafgreen. Barb’s most treasured trips were sailing with her beloved brother, Fred Hallas, to the Caribbean, Nova Scotia and Greece, serving as the revered “ship’s cook.”

Barbara was a phenomenal cook, and she hosted countless dinner parties for her family and friends. Barb often showed up with a Crock Pot of soup or a loaf of banana bread for someone in need. Barb started many of the family’s holiday traditions, from her Thanksgiving pies, to the Christmas Eve fondue, Christmas date squares, and Easter lamb. As a woman of strong Christian faith, Barbara was a long-time member of Mountain View Church. Barbara belonged to the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge, and a local bunco group. Barb was very devoted to her family, and loved attending her grandchildren’s athletic, school, and music events. “Grandma Barb” taught the younger generation how to sew, knit, cook and can food, always showing them the “proper” way to do such things. Barbara was the matriarch of her family, and her vibrant personality and steadfast love will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her children Jeffrey (JoAnn Pulver) Sherman, Jennifer (Rick) Chavez, Carolyn (Eric) Strautman, and Michael (Mandi) Sherman; eleven grandchildren: Chelsea Strautman, Brittany Strautman, Kendall Strautman, Colter Strautman, Jordan Chavez, Joshua Chavez, Scout Sherman, McCall Sherman, Harry Sherman, Fritz Sherman, Ren Sherman; two great-grandchildren: Taft Strautman-Neil and Mila Strautman-Haney; brothers Fred (Marie) Hallas and Hank (Anita) Hallas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, by a son, Mark Sherrill Sherman, and by her cherished dog, Titus.

In lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Feed My Sheep Ministry, Youth for Christ and LIFT-UP. Cremation has occurred. A celebration of Barb’s life will be held in the summer of 2021, with details to be announced later.