Obituary: Barbara Worthen

Provided Photo

Barbara Worthen

September 3, 1928 – August 21, 2020

Barbara Jean Elliott Dodds-Scott Worthen passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 in Littleton, Colorado.

Barbara was born in Rifle, Colorado to Mildred and Irven Elliott on September 3, 1928. She spent her childhood in Rifle and graduated from Rifle High School. In 1947 she married Bill Dodds-Scott, Jr.. They raised their 4 children, Barbara, Bill, Bonnie and Barry in Glenwood Springs.

In 1975 Barbara divorced Bill and moved to Denver.

She loved living in Denver. She met Bill Worthen, a photographer, and the two were married in 1977. They were married until Bill passed away in 2004.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Bill Worthen , her son Bill Dodds-Scott and her parents.

She is survived by her sister Lois Lehman (Joe) of Westminster, Colorado, children Barbara Sue (John) Koritar of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Elizabeth (Verlin) Gilkerson of Sacramento, California, Bonnie (Jimmy) Waller of Mesquite, New Mexico, Barry Dodds-Scott of Deming, New Mexico and a Step-Daughter Pamela (Doug Dreith) Leite of Westminster. She is also survived by Grandchildren Tami Highline, Aaron (Jaydeen) Buniger, Eliot Dodds-Scott, Erica Leite, Nathan Leite, Jesse Koritar and Tamara Waller. She is also survived by 5 Great-Grandchildren.

Because of the Covid19 virus a family memorial service will be held at the Horan and McConaty Funeral Home at 1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver on August 28, 2010 at 10:00 am. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you contribute in Barbara’s name to

Elevation Hospice, 80 Garden Center, Suite 108, Broomfield, CO. 800020

Or

Highline Place Memory Care Facility, 6767 S. Broadway, Littleton, CO. 80122