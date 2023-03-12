Obituary: Barry Allan Heuer

November 10, 1961 – February 19, 2023

Barry Allan Heuer

November 10, 1961 – February 19, 2023

Of Glenwood Springs, Co. Peacefully Passed away on February 19, 2023, from a bacterial infection which caused unrecoverable damage to his heart, he was surrounded by Family at the time of his death.

He is survived by his parents Larry and Rosalie, brothers Mitch, Dale (Michelle) Vince (Kris) Nephew Luke, Niece Katie and great nephew Emerson “Barry” Plus, many other family and friends.

Barry was found living his best life in Glenwood while soaking up the mineral water at the Glenwood Hot springs Pool. While there he enjoyed visiting with his many friends and the staff on a daily basis, often twice a day “double dippin”.

He was a hard-working man, driving his dump truck in the Roaring Fork Valley, as well as throughout Colorado.

Barry loved his frequent Harley rides and was one heck of a dancer! He loved twirling the ladies and they loved it too!

He was someone who was true to himself, and he wore his heart on his sleeve. His unmistakable booming voice could be heard from miles away (“I am not yelling, My voice just carries!”)and his laugh was wild and contagious .

He was a 5th generation Coloradoan. He had the gift of being social, and he loved the people and animals in his life unmeasurably, having recently commented on how beautiful a calf was that he got up close to.

He is and will always be greatly missed. His untimely passing, and his existence, reminds and teaches, us close to him, to live life to the fullest, enjoy family, friends both human and furry as life is short.

Services will be announced for late May or early June 2023