Obituary: Barry Hamilton

Barry Hamilton

Provided Photo

September 25, 1943 – October 13, 2022

Barry Lee Hamilton, 79, of Collison, passed away at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana.

Barry was born on September 25, 1943, in Danville, Illinois, the son of Robert L. and Joyce (Johnson) Hamilton. He married Janice Kusinski, on July 9, 1966, and shared 48 years together. She preceded him in death on May 12, 2015.

He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Hamilton of Rifle, Colorado; son Sam Hamilton of Grand Junction, Colorado; granddaughter Alyssa Hamilton; brother Lindsey R. (Peggy) Hamilton of San Jose, California; sister Abby (Art) Frank of Lakewood, Colorado; and two nephews Eric & Chad Frank.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Barry graduated from Kent School, in Kent, Connecticut in 1962. He was a First Lieutenant in the United States Army, serving from 1966 to 1969. He and his family moved to Savoy, IL in 1970 where he worked for Motorola in Champaign. He was a farmer for most of his life working the family farm in Collision. After moving to Colorado, he worked as an environmental consultant. Barry loved tinkering and building things. He became an excellent, self-taught woodworker and machinist. He had a passion for flying, became a pilot and was a Captain in the Illinois Civil Air Patrol. Barry was a computing genius and loved the environment – his focus was water conservation, especially during his time in Colorado. He had German Shepherds all of his life, and rescued two – Guy and Marco.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 2609 E. 2250 North Rd. Fithian, IL 61844. According to his wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to Eastern Illinois Food Bank. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Barry’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at: http://www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com .