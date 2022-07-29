Obituary: Baxter Morgan Haynes, Jr.
April 5, 1943 – December 28, 2021
Due to Covid within the family, the Memorial Service for Baxter Morgan Haynes, Jr. previously scheduled for Saturday, July 30 is CANCELLED. The memorial service for Morgan is now rescheduled on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Elk Run Drive, Basalt, CO, at 11:00am.
