Obituary: Beatrice “Bea” Vidakovich
Beatrice “Bea” Vidakovich
June 24, 1923 – January 20, 2021
A celebration of the life of Bea Vidakovich will be held at the Elk’s Club in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, August 21 from 2-5pm. Come share memories of Bea’s life and times with family and friends. Casual dress is expected. Vaccinations requested.
