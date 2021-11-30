Obituary: Beatrice Young

Beatrice Young

May 24, 1933 – November 14, 2021

Bea passed away peacefully on November 14, 2021 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She was 88 years old.

Bea was born in Northfield, Vermont, to Edward and Mabel Davis. She grew up an avid reader making many treks to the library, coming home each time with a “pile” of books. She graduated as Salutatorian from Northfield High School in 1951, then went on to attend Mary Hitchcock Nursing School in Hanover, New Hampshire. After graduating Bea took time for a camping trip with friends to see the western United States, ultimately settling in Denver where she worked as a nurse at General Rose Memorial Hospital. She met and married her husband Bob Young. To pursue their love of the outdoors they moved their family to Glenwood Springs in 1965. Together they opened and operated Glenwood Glass for almost 30 years. Bob passed away in 1998 and Bea moved to LaCrosse, Wisconsin, in 2016 for health reasons.

Bea was passionate about sewing, painting, quilting, and hosting gatherings for her family. In addition to delicious homemade food, the grandkids enjoyed decorating cookies, crafts, and playing games with their grandmother. She cherished her time spent supporting her children and grandchildren in their activities.

Bea’s love of painting kept her involved with the Glenwood Springs Art Guild for many years. Her paintings will hang in her family’s homes always.

Bea loved animals. Her dogs and cats were an integral part of the family. Her large array of hummingbird feeders every year provided hours of family entertainment. This love of animals was passed on and has led to many pets in her children’s and grandchildren’s homes.

Bea enjoyed walking and exercise. For over 40 years she regularly attended fitness classes thru CMC and the community Rec center in Glenwood. She especially enjoyed her instructors and classmates in the Yampa Yahoos program.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, and granddaughter Misty. She is survived by her two brothers Donald (Sheila) Northfield VT, and Richard (Brenda) Northfield VT, six children; Jim (Nancy) Grand Junction, Dan (Kathy) Silt, Dave (Lori) Silverdale, WA, Steve (Roberta) Parachute, Mary Ann (Tim) Edwards, and Mike (Misty) Silt, as well as eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.